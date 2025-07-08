Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 147,881 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,881 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,062,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

