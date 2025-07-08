Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,865 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Unum Group worth $30,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Unum Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

