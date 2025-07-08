Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

