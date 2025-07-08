Promising Energy Stocks To Consider – July 5th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, First Solar, and Synopsys are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or supply of energy, including oil and gas exploration firms, utilities, and renewable energy developers. Their performance is often tied to commodity prices, regulatory changes, and technological advances in the energy sector. Investors use energy stocks to gain exposure to global demand for fuel and power as well as to emerging clean-energy trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. 58,042,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $274.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,592,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,641,799. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,223,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,759,096. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR stock traded up $14.91 on Friday, hitting $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,399,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,808. First Solar has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

SNPS stock traded up $23.65 on Friday, hitting $546.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,053. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

