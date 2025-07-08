Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.97% of Quanex Building Products worth $34,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 805.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $909.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $452.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

