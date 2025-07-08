Reviewing Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus -1,705.93% N/A -258.36% Sidus Space -521.21% -122.60% -69.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentus and Sidus Space”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $2.11 million 3.36 -$34.95 million N/A N/A Sidus Space $3.86 million 8.06 -$17.52 million ($2.66) -0.64

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sidus Space has higher revenue and earnings than Momentus.

9.2% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Sidus Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Momentus has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sidus Space beats Momentus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics. The company also provides platforms, such as External Flight Test Platform (EFTP) which offers multiple industries to develop, test, and fly experiments, hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the ISS at a reduced cost and schedule; LizzieSat; Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems; and Phoenix Deployer. In addition, it offers aerospace and defense manufacturing services, including 3D printing; mechanical/electrical assembly and test; design engineering; and program management comprising of supply chain management, customer requirement compliance, logistics and configuration management, resource and budget control, and schedule. It serves commercial space, aerospace, and defense industries, as well as government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

