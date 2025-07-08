Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1,483.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roblox were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,555,458.32. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,639,690 shares of company stock worth $592,114,022. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $73.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.