Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc grew its position in Roblox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,639,690 shares of company stock worth $592,114,022. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.