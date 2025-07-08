Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

