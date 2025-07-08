Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $306,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

