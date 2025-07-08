Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 20,188 SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.22% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABS stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.44. Analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

