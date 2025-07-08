Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $124,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,562,000 after buying an additional 179,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after buying an additional 343,517 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,128,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,653,000 after buying an additional 305,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

