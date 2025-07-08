Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 848 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PayPal were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

