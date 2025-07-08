Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

