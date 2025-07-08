Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steelcase were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

