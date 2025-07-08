Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

