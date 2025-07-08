Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 93,844 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 361.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Nextracker worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nextracker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 419,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,297,335. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.