Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.39% of HealthStream worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get HealthStream alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 99.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 30.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.