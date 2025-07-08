Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 45,431 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

