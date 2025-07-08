Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1,462.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.