Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corpay were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corpay alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Corpay by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 17,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Corpay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY stock opened at $332.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.57. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.06 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.