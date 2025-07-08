Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1,460.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,591,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,593,000 after buying an additional 679,856 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.