Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.01 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,036 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

