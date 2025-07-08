Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.09 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 585.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $95,105,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hub Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,487,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,205,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Baird R W upgraded Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.51.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

