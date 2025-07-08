Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,313 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 140,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 82,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

