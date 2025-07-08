Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1,464.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equifax were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.19.

Equifax stock opened at $264.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

