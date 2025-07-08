Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 146,622 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,622 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average of $236.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.56 and a 52 week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

