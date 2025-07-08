Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,388 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.56.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

