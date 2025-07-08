Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,114 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in TKO Group by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 123,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.56.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 210,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,429,830.82. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

