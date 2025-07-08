The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.04 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.27.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

