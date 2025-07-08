Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Aman Narang Sells 13,829 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Toast stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.