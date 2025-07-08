Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $1,454,275.20 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TOST opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 14,258.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

