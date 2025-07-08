TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.22.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
About TransAlta
TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.
