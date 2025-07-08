Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 17,405 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.