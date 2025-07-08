Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 199 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 9,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Markel Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its stake in Markel Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.9%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,983.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,921.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,850.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.