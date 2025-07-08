Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,302 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Caesars Entertainment



Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

