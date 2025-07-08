VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other VSE news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $371,191.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $496,431.06. The trade was a 42.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,537,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,460,000 after acquiring an additional 511,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 258,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,081,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,063,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after acquiring an additional 347,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 865,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,793,000 after acquiring an additional 255,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC stock opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VSE has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. VSE’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. VSE’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

