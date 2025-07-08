Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $267.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

