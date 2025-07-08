Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

