ZKH Group (ZKH) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ZKH Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ZKH Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZKH Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.60, indicating that their average stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group -2.77% -7.86% -3.68% ZKH Group Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZKH Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZKH Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $1.20 billion -$37.28 million -14.67 ZKH Group Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 11.62

ZKH Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZKH Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZKH Group Competitors 563 2436 5633 221 2.62

ZKH Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 13.94%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ZKH Group rivals beat ZKH Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

