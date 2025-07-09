104,314 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 104,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.82. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

