15,304 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $232.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

