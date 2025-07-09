6,200 Shares in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $62,713,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 76,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

