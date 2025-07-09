8,575 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 123,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 131,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISPY opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $877.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

