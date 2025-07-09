A Brooke Seawell Sells 51,411 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $8,000,065.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,025,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,156,621.78. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18.

On Tuesday, July 1st, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80.

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $7,999,708.85.

On Wednesday, June 25th, A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $8,000,010.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $160.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

