A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

