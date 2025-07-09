AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.34% of AAR worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 88.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
AAR Stock Performance
AIR stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AAR
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.