Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANF opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $183.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

