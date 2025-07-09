Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

