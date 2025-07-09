Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) & Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Financial Analysis

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Greenwich LifeSciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($1.46) -0.22 Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$15.79 million ($1.26) -8.01

Analyst Ratings

Greenwich LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adial Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals and Greenwich LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adial Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,415.72%. Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.52%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Greenwich LifeSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Greenwich LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -218.88% -177.61% Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -450.87% -333.18%

Volatility and Risk

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals beats Greenwich LifeSciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

